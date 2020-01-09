Smart cameras for facial recognition to be installed at KSR City Railway Station

In an effort to enhance security at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station (KSR Bengaluru) and to identify and prevent criminals, especially human traffickers, from entering the station, the South Western Railway is all set to use facial-recognition software linked to advanced artificial intelligence.

According to the railways, procurement of face recognition CCTVs is in the final stage and the pilot project will commence soon. SWR’s Chief Public Relations Officer E. Vijaya said, “This is the first of its kind in the country and once implemented, based on the scheme of things, it will be expanded to other stations across the country.”

Earlier, in September 2019, a proof of the concept was tested in the presence of senior railway officers by SWR security team. The test demonstrated, with suitable technology and without interrupting huge crowd flow at the railway station, 100% of face recognition and 100% matching with accuracy.

“The aim of the pilot project was to design a suitable technology for IR scenario which will create a digital perimeter over Indian Railways and identify any criminal entering the railway stations, with the help of advanced artificial intelligence, without disrupting the traffic flow in and out of stations,” the release said.

A database of human traffickers can be created through this initiative. Apart from safety measures, the new system will also enable digital attendance of station staff.