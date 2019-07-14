Slow-paced demolition worries residents, neighbours

Two days after the collapse, slow progress in demolition continued to plague residents of the building on Hutchins Road in Pulikeshi Nagar. A technical team from various organisations have begun to assess the process.

Currently, a part of Sai Adi Ambal, which collapsed at street level and tilted onto the neighbouring Sai Centillion, has been demolished.

An official from the State Disaster Management Authority said, “Two officials each from the Railways and Institute of Standards Engineers have gone to the site to conduct an assessment.”

However, according to Usha, a resident of the building, some residents have still not recovered their personal belongings from there. Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had claimed that it would help the residents recover their personal belongings from the building.