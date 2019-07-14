Bengaluru

Slow-paced demolition worries residents, neighbours

Slow progress: A file photo of residents vacating the building in Cox Town.

Slow progress: A file photo of residents vacating the building in Cox Town.  

more-in

Two days after the collapse, slow progress in demolition continued to plague residents of the building on Hutchins Road in Pulikeshi Nagar. A technical team from various organisations have begun to assess the process.

Currently, a part of Sai Adi Ambal, which collapsed at street level and tilted onto the neighbouring Sai Centillion, has been demolished.

An official from the State Disaster Management Authority said, “Two officials each from the Railways and Institute of Standards Engineers have gone to the site to conduct an assessment.”

However, according to Usha, a resident of the building, some residents have still not recovered their personal belongings from there. Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had claimed that it would help the residents recover their personal belongings from the building.

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
disaster management
disaster and accident
social issue
death
civic infrastructure
Bangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2019 5:32:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/slow-paced-demolition-worries-residents-neighbours/article28424747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY