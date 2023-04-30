Slew of misinformation a challenge to work of journalists today: Prof. Shilpa Kalyan

April 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the proliferation of information on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram among others, fact-checking has become extremely critical for journalists and the general public to distinguish between factual information and misinformation, said Dr. Shilpa Kalyan, associate professor at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and a trainer with Google News Initiative (GNI).

“As videos/images are increasingly being used to spread false information, fact-checking has become an essential tool to combat the spread of misinformation,’‘ she said at an awareness workshop for journalists, journalism students, and researchers at the Press Club here on Saturday.

Bombarding of misinformation was posing a challenge to the work of journalists today and, therefore, the process of fact-checking had become extremely critical with help of available tools, she added.

Training on fact-checking tools

The workshop, jointly organised by DataLEADS, Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association, and Sarathi Communication Development, an NGO, highlighted the importance of video/image fact-checking and the role it plays in maintaining integrity in journalism.

Participants were taught to use reverse image search engines, geolocation tools, Google Lens, and several other apps to verify the origin of the image or the video and the accuracy of the content.

Participants were also introduced to tools like Google advanced search, Yandex image search, a Russian search engine, Remove.bg to check if the background was changed to deceive, Anilyzer.com to view videos frame by frame in slow motion, and Invid, a tool for video and image analysis.

The one-day workshop focused on equipping participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to verify the authenticity of visual content and prevent the spread of fake news.

Padma Shivamogga, President of Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association said, “Misinformation and disinformation have been spreading like a sea, which is leading to innocent people believing that everything they come across is true.’‘

