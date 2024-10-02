GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Skywalk at Whitefield Railway Station temporarily suspended for use

The skywalk, which has been temporarily suspended due to safety concerns, connects Whitefield (Kadugudi) Metro Station and the BMTC bus stand to the foot overbridge of Whitefield Railway Station 

Published - October 02, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a recent social media post raised alarm over the safety of the skywalk at Whitefield Railway Station, Bengaluru, where the post claimed that the skywalk was “shaking violently”, the South Western Railway (SWR) has announced a temporary suspension of the skywalk at Whitefield Railway Station for 10 days starting from October 1.

The skywalk, which connects the Whitefield (Kadugudi) Metro Station and the BMTC bus stand to the foot overbridge (FOB) of Whitefield Railway Station, will be closed to the public to facilitate crucial maintenance work, including painting, the SWR stated in the release.

An X user Karnataka Portfolio had recently called for urgent intervention from authorities to inspect and repair the structure, warning that failure to address the issue could lead to a serious accident, endangering commuters. The post quickly gained traction, drawing attention to the condition of the foot overbridge and sparking concerns among regular commuters.

After this post, the SWR claimed the foot overbridge at Whitefield station had undergone regular inspections by railway engineers after a recent assessment by an independent third-party expert. Before shutting down the skywalk now, the SWR had stated in a statement that this foot overbridge has also been inspected by a Structural Engineering Professor from Bengaluru University along with Railways officials on Saturday and emphasised that the structure was found to be “structurally sound and safe.”

However, the SWR has not explained the exact reason for the closure, despite earlier claims that the skywalk was structurally sound and safe.

