SkyServe achieves Smart Earth Imaging in orbit

Bengaluru-based space tech and edge computing technology company SkyServe has announced that it has successfully achieved Smart Earth Imaging in orbit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In mid-April, SkyServe collaborated with space logistics company D-Orbit to uplink and test STORM, their edge computing software stack, on a satellite launched by SpaceX in January 2022.

Within seconds of capturing a vast area over the Egypt-Sinai peninsula, STORM performed a range of intelligent tasks on the satellite itself, including correcting errors in the imagery, detecting and removing cloud and water cover, and identifying vegetation. Following these onboard optimisations, STORM transmitted memory-efficient imaging by 5X back to earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said STORM signifies a paradigm shift, empowering satellites to perform well beyond their original functionalities. The edge computing stack delivers near-real-time insights for customer applications, optimising for specific use cases on demand, enabling a dynamic and responsive approach to earth observation.

“We’re essentially creating the iPhone moment for earth observation. Just like smartphones revolutionized data accessibility and enhanced user engagement, STORM hosts and enables geospatial applications with edge tasking and data processing, unlocking a vast array of use cases from space,” said Vinay Simha, SkyServe’s co-founder and CEO.

“We can programme the satellites to identify wildfires while flying over regions like Australia and monitor water resources when they are positioned over Bengaluru,” said Vishesh Vatsal, SkyServe’s co-founder and CTO. Later this year, SkyServe is gearing up for Mission K2 scheduled for launch aboard ISRO’s PSLV C59.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.