The plan of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up a 250-metre tall sky deck at Hemmigepura may come in the way of setting up a second airport in south Bengaluru.

The BBMP’s plan to build the sky deck in the Central Business District (CBD) was scrapped after learning that the civic body would not get permission from Airport Authority of India (AAI) and defence authorities.

A senior BBMP official said, “Initially, we had identified New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) land near Baiyappanahalli metro station. About 10 acres of land was specifically identified in the NGEF property. The BBMP had also considered Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL) land.”

But, when the BBMP learnt that getting a`nod from the AAI and defence would be difficult for both these locations, officials started exploring other possible land parcels in the city.

Thus, Hemmigepura came into the picture.

BBMP finalised a plot of land at Hemmigepura along the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) road. The 25-acre plot is owned by the NICE. The Urban Development Department (UDD) has asked the promoter of the company to hand over the land free of cost.

Conflict with proposed second airport

The government is also identifying land for a second airport. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar is keen on building an airport near Bidadi or Kanakapura in south Bengaluru.

The existing airport is in north Bengaluru.

But if the sky deck comes up at Hemmigepura, it may hinder the chances of setting up a second airport, experts said.

Devesh Agarwal, an aviation expert, told The Hindu that a 250-metre tall building is unusual, and this may be a reason for the AAI not permitting the structure in the city. Even when the Utility building was built in the CBD, objections were raised, but the proposed sky deck will be much taller, he said. “If the structure comes in the flight path, it will be a problem.”

If the government finalises land for an airport in the southern region, then the location of the sky deck has to be shifted. “The airport brings investment, and Bengaluru now wants to push industries on to the outskirts. The sky deck has to find a different place because the airport is an economically significant project,” he said.

Feedback backs skydeck

Meanwhile, the BBMP had invited objections from the public on setting up a sky deck at Hemmigepura. According to the feedback collected by citizens in Hemmigepura ward, a majority have backed the project.

A residents’ group of Hemmigepura, which collected feedback and objections from citizens (134 respondents), found that about 54.5% of respondents want the skydeck in their ward. About 30.6% said the project is not necessary, as it would harm the area in terms of traffic and environment while 14.9% were neutral.

The data analysis shows that among people who have responded positively, 76% believe that the project will boost tourism in the area and will help the local economy. The rest say that it will create a beautiful public space and will make the community in the vicinity proud.

On the other hand, when asked about concerns among 134 respondents, 64% said they are concerned about an increase in traffic. They want the BBMP and traffic police to come up with a solution before the project is launched. The rest are concerned about the economic impact.

