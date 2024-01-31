Skilling the only way to stay up-to-date with rapidly evolving jobs in the market: Priyank Kharge

January 31, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of students from 28 state-run Digital Art Centres (DACs) across Karnataka, and private art and graphics training institutions and fine arts colleges in various states who came to the city to attend the three-day AVGC-XR exposition, GAFX-2024, had an interactive meeting with IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

In a morale-boosting session, the Minister said, “Skilling is the only way to keep abreast of the rapidly evolving jobs in the market. We are committed to creating new and better opportunities for our students.’‘

The Minister inspected the art models they designed at GAFX and also explained to them the huge business potential and global nature of careers possible in the AVGC sector.

Bridging gap

DACs and Digital Art Labs, which were coming up at art colleges across the State, were meant to bridge the industry-academia gap in the AVDC-XR sector. The training students receive from these centres would create newer and better career opportunities for thousands of students in the State, said the Minister.

To expand ACGC-XR training infrastructure in the State, the government, in association with the industry apex body ABAI, is in the process of training faculties and opening more DACs in all arts colleges across the State. These centres, which come with digital art labs supported by hardware and software, would impart training over three years. The government would offer financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to each college annually for a period.

B.S. Srinivas, Director, Special Projects, ABAI, said, “The DAC project was launched to give digital exposure to traditional artists who did not know technology. With DAC, we have handheld them by providing them with training facilities and trainers.’‘

Leadership position

Later, addressing the gaming community at GAFX, Mr. Kharge said the State wanted to retain its leadership position in the AVGC sector by fostering innovation and giving thrust to the creation of IPs.

“Karnataka intends to launch a Centre of Excellence for gaming wherein it will have a complete ecosystem of hardware, software, innovators and the government on the same platform. We will have the most successful CoE in gaming being run from Karnataka,” the minister said.