Skill labs in 17 government medical colleges in Karnataka from next academic year

With the aim of helping medical students get hands-on experience before they attend to patients, the Karnataka plans to establish skill laboratories in 17 government medical colleges from the next academic year. They will be equipped with simulation mannequins that students can practise on.

Speaking to the media after visiting Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Medical Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, “At these labs, instead of real patients, there will be mannequins through which students can hone their knowledge of the anatomy of the human body as well as to learn medical procedures.”

Such a facility already exists in BMRCI. “The mannequins will also have stimulation technology and will react the same way that a patient would react to a procedure. This will help students get a near-natural feel,” said an official of the Medical Education Department.

He added that the skill laboratories will help students conduct critical surgeries that involve the brain and the spine. Faculty members of these government medical colleges will also be trained on how to use the simulation mannequins.

Some universities have already switched to this method of teaching as there is a shortage of cadavers available at hospitals for students to learn the basics of anatomy. It can be used for both MBBS as well as MD students, said officials.

Health care museum

A dedicated Health Care Museum will come up in the over-a-century-old building in the Victoria hospital premises soon. “We are planning to showcase medical education and technology available in the industry,” said Mr. Ashwath Narayan.

The museum will be dedicated to providing training for medical students studying in government medical colleges.