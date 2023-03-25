ADVERTISEMENT

Skill Hub Portal to make youth industry-ready, employable launched

March 25, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Skill Hub Portal is meant to involve all colleges and universities and support the Skill India Network, said Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. | Photo Credit: file photo

A Skill Hub Portal, that offers industry-ready employable skills to the youth in the entire country, was unveiled in Bengaluru on Friday.

The portal is meant to involve all colleges and universities and support the Skill India Network, said Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Addressing a gathering of academicians and leaders from the industry in the city, the minister said, “Till 2014, there was a backlog of around 30 crore unskilled Indians in the workforce. That means almost 3/4th of every Indian who had a job didn’t have skills or access to skills.’‘

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, he added, around 1.9 crore people joined the workforce without skills year after year. “A vast network of skilling network, created post 2014, has skilled and certified six crore young Indians until 2022,’‘ the minister added.

Regarding the skilling plans for Karnataka, Mr. Chandrasekhar said in view of the expansion and diversification of the economy, there were going to be huge demands for skills. “Hence, district-wise skill mapping has been carried out and unique District Skill Development Plans prepared by Government of India for each district of Karnataka,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US