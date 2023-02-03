Skeletal remains of woman who went missing six months ago found 

February 03, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hulimavu police, tipped off by a member of the public, discovered the skeletal remains of a woman hanging from a tree in a 15-acre forested plot of land on Thursday night. “It’s a forested area that is usually not frequented by people. A man who went into the area on Thursday to attend nature’s call found some bones and alerted us. As we went into the area, we found the skeletal remains of an individual hanging from a tree,” said C.K. Baba, DCP (South East), Bengaluru.

As the police went about trying to identify the deceased person, they checked all missing person complaints registered in Hulimavu and surrounding police stations. “It was evident that it was a woman since the jewellery the deceased was wearing was still around the neck. As we checked with the family members of those reported missing recently, we established the identity as Pushpa Dhami, 22, hailing from Nepal. She was working in the city as a labourer and was reported missing in July 2022,” Mr. Baba said.

Pushpa was married to Kabir Dhami and the couple had a child. The couple had marital disputes. She went missing in July 2022 after a fight, and has now been found dead, the police said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

