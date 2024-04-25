GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sixth edition of PODOCON on May 25-26

April 25, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Podiatry, a branch of medicine dedicated to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremity, has taken into consideration the role of biomechanics in diabetic foot in the developed countries and India needs to move in the same direction, according to experts. But podiatry and biomechanics have not received the attention they deserve in a developing country like India where the disease burden is high.

To fulfil this objective, Foot Secure has organised PODOCON, a conference on May 25-26 in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the American Limb Preservation Society, and the Diabetic Foot Society of India. This is the sixth edition of PODOCON and over 500 delegates from India and neighbouring countries, encompassing a diverse group of professionals such as diabetic foot surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, diabetologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists and so on are attending the conference, accordig to a release.

“We can prevent 80 per cent of these amputations if we intervene at the right time and Biomechanics play an important role in it,” pointed out Dr. Sanjay Sharma Founder of Foot Secure.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.