Sixth edition of PODOCON on May 25-26

April 25, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Podiatry, a branch of medicine dedicated to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremity, has taken into consideration the role of biomechanics in diabetic foot in the developed countries and India needs to move in the same direction, according to experts. But podiatry and biomechanics have not received the attention they deserve in a developing country like India where the disease burden is high.

To fulfil this objective, Foot Secure has organised PODOCON, a conference on May 25-26 in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the American Limb Preservation Society, and the Diabetic Foot Society of India. This is the sixth edition of PODOCON and over 500 delegates from India and neighbouring countries, encompassing a diverse group of professionals such as diabetic foot surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, diabetologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists and so on are attending the conference, accordig to a release.

“We can prevent 80 per cent of these amputations if we intervene at the right time and Biomechanics play an important role in it,” pointed out Dr. Sanjay Sharma Founder of Foot Secure.