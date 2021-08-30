Sixth edition of ‘German Spotlight’ in digital format

It is available for viewing till September 3

Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan is holding the sixth edition of ‘German Spotlight’ in a digital format for the very first time. The initiative, which the organisers said, ‘aims to popularise contemporary German drama and brings together theatre makers and aficionados to create dramatised, rehearsed readings for local audiences’, has been curated by the Sandbox Collective.

It was presented on August 28 on Vimeo and will be available for viewing till September 3.

Barren Land, written by Dmitrij Gawrisch, translated to Kannada by Dadapeer Jyman (translation, sponsored by Goethe Institut), was chosen for the online dramatised reading.

Directed by M.D. Pallavi (singer, composer, actor, editor, director and filmmaker), it has English subtitles and is performed by Shrunga B.V., Kaliprasad, Ananya Ayachit.

The play deals with issues of legal citizenship, struggles of migrants and the effect it has on interpersonal relationships.

Ms. Pallavi said she was affected by the ‘migrant crisis of India witnessed in the pandemic last year. The struggle of the migrants to be able to go home, to go to a better life, to eat, to live will forever remain in our consciousness as one of the worst humanitarian crises the world has seen’.

The event is free and open to all. For details, visit goethe.de/bangalore.