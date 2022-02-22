Six years on, site owners at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru are yet to get basic amenites

While Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised that civic works will be completed by December, allottees remain sceptical

In 2016, Nagarajaiah was allotted a site in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). As per the terms and conditions, he had to start constructing his house within a year of the allotment. Promptly following the rules, he started construction work despite facing financial hardship. However, while the house, near Hosbyrenahalli, is ready, he is not in a position to live there as the BDA has failed to provide basic amenities.

Mr. Nagarajaiah who continues to live in a rented accommodation said, “I took out a loan for the entire project and now I can’t live in the house I built. For construction work, I had to source water from far-off places and spent a huge amount for an electricity line connection from nearby villages. And though the house is ready, there is no drinking water supply, sanitary or drainage system. I have to repay a huge loan as well as pay rent for the house where I am living now,” said Mr. Nagarajaiah, a bank employee.

He approached the BDA Commissioner but said it was in vain. “As I’m not living there, thieves have stolen the water pump and other material. People are also illegally transporting sand from the layout to other locations. The BDA should at least provide security guards,” he said.

According to the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum (NPKL), the BDA has allotted 23,000 sites in the layout, out of which 10,000 were allotted to the public and 9,000 to farmers who had given their land for the formation of the layout. Another 3,000 sites were allotted to those who could not get sites in Arkavathy Layout.

In the ongoing Legislature session, in a written reply to questions raised by former Minister Suresh Kumar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, replied that BDA has spent ₹714 crore for civil works so far, but requires an additional ₹767 crore for various works.

Interestingly, the State Government claimed that no site owners have constructed houses in the layout.

In his reply, he added that for drinking water supply, drainage system, utility duct, electricity total of ₹737 crore has been spent and additional funding of ₹1,542 crore is required. The CM gave his assurances that the project will be completed by December 2022.

The State Government has also promised that one of the major projects in the layout — an arterial road linking Magadi Road to Mysuru Road — will be completed by the end of the year. The total length of the road is 10.35 km, of which work along six km including the building of small bridges over the drainage system, asphaltation, and others are at various stages. However, the BDA is yet to acquire the required land needed to build the remaining 4.35km.

The NPKL open forum has demanded that BDA expedite the pending work at the layout. “BDA must organise NPKL dedicated board meetings, clear all pending approvals at the earliest and issue work orders. Works that must take place have now ceased due to third party validation as more funds are required for civic amenities. The development authority should expedite existing pending works till third party validation is done.” Surya Kiran A.S. Joint secretary, NPKL open forum.