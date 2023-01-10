Six-year-old girl run over by school bus

January 10, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

A six-year-old UKG student of a private school died after she came under the wheels of her school bus on the outskirts of Kanakapura on Monday.

The deceased, Rakshitha, a student of Sri Sai International School and daughter of Swamy from Siddenahalli, was returning home in the bus when the accident happened.

According to the police, Rakshitha was sitting in the front seat, close to the door. The attendant, who dropped a few students, forgot to the close the door.

The driver applied sudden brake while negotiating a curve. As a result, Rakshitha lost balance, and fell out of the bus through the open door, and came under the wheels, said the police.

Passers-by noticing the accident, raised an alarm to stop the bus, pulled out Rakshitha and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead. Sensing trouble, the driver and the attendant of the bus escaped.

The Kanakapura rural police have registered a case of death due to negligence, and rash and negligent driving against the driver and attendant, and efforts are on to track them down.