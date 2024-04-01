Six year old boy among three killed in separate accidents

April 01, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A six-year-old boy was crushed to death when a truck driver was trying to reverse the vehicle in Vinobanagar slum on Monday afternoon.

The boy Ashwanth, residing in a nearby slum, was relieving himself behind the truck, which was parked on the roadside to unload goods.

According to the police, the truck driver, identified as Abdul Razaq, failed to check the backside of the truck and reversed it. As a result, Ashwanth was crushed to death.

By the time passers-by rushed to his help, the boy was dead. The City market police arrested the driver and seized the truck for further investigation.

In another incident , a 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after a speeding private bus knocked him down on Tumakuru road in Peenya on Sunday,

The deceased Yogesh, employed in a bakery and resident of Nelamangala, was on his way to work when the accident occurred. The bus run over Yogesh after knocking down his motorcycle. The severely injured Yogesh was rushed to hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead. The Peenya traffic police have registered a case and are investigating .

In another incident a 25-year-old scooter rider was killed after he slipped from the vehicle while negotiating a road hump near Yadiyurru , Jayanagar 7th block on Monday morning.

The deceased Arjun, resident of Arakere was heading towards BDA complex in the early hours to book a ticket to go to his native Rajasthan. He failed to notice a road hump and lost control over his scooter and crashed on the road. Due to sub standard helmet he was wearing, Arjun sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a near-by hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead. The Banashankari traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.