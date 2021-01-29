Six variants of electric vehicles launched

A city-based firm, which launched six variants of electric vehicles on Thursday aimed at various segments, is expected to shift operations to Bagalkot once its new manufacturing unit is operational in the next six to nine months.
Balan Engineering currently has a unit in Bengaluru with a production capacity of about 400 vehicles a month. Balakrishnan N., director, Balan Engineering Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have acquired 25 acres for setting up the manufacturing facility at Bagalkot. Land development activities have been completed. We are awaiting financial closure to start the construction work.”
In the initial phase, the new factory, to be set up with an outlay of ₹50 crore, will have a production capacity of 2,500 EVs per annum. The plant can be expanded to make more than 50,000 vehicles a year. To start with, it will employ 200 workers.
Industries Minister Jagdish Shettar unveiled the new vehicles in Bengaluru. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari participated in the event through video-conferencing.
