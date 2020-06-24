Six top clubs decide to shut down

24 June 2020 20:20 IST

These clubs sent out closure notices to members on Wednesday

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in the city, at least six top social clubs, which had started partial operations from the second week of May, have decided to shut down till at least the second week of July and, in some cases, indefinitely.

The ones that decided to shut down are Bowring Institute, Century Club, KSCA Club, Bangalore City Institute, Basavanagudi Club, and Indian Gymkhana Club. These clubs sent out closure notices to members on Wednesday, and will close down latest by Friday. Other clubs are likely to follow suit.

Members test positive

The decision to shut down came after three members of Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) tested positive a couple of days back. It is learnt that tracing the persons who had come in contact with them had become a Herculean task for the club.

“We discussed the situation in Bengaluru informally on Tuesday, and clubs in their individual capacity have decided to shut,” said H.S. Srikanth, secretary, Federation of Clubs, Karnataka.

After over 40 days of lockdown related shutdown, the clubs had been allowed to exhaust their liquor stock at MRP in the second week of May while sports activities – restricted to badminton, tennis and billiards – had resumed in the third week of May.

Mr. Srikanth said that while KGA was the immediate trigger, the general conditions prevailing in Bengaluru were also taken into account, and clubs decided to close in the interest of the health of their members.