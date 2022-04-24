Six stray dogs poisoned to death outside apartment complex

Police verifying CCTV camera footage and questioning security staff to identify the people behind the crime

Police verifying CCTV camera footage and questioning security staff to identify the people behind the crime

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for poisoning as many as 10 stray dogs living outside an apartment complex at Rayasandra on Thursday night.

Based on a complaint by one of the residents of the apartment, the police registered an FIR on Saturday charging the accused under Section 448 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on to trace the accused, said a police officer.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the complainant, identified as Ranee K., heard the stray dogs howling in pain. When she went out to check, she saw them writhing on the ground with many drooling or already unconscious. She immediately alerted a veterinary clinic, but by the time help arrived, six dogs had died.

The police suspect that a local, possibly disturbed by the pack barking at night, poisoned them. “We are verifying CCTV camera footage and questioning security staff to identify the people who are behind the crime,” said the police.