Six Rohingya youth kidnapped for ransom

Five were released after their families paid up

The Amruthahalli police are on the lookout for a Rohingya youth who was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men for ransom after his family failed to pay a ‘hafta’ for living in a slum in Dasarahalli. According to the police, the kidnappers had allegedly taken six youth from the colony, but released five of the victims after receiving ₹40,000 from their family members.

“The money was transferred online, but one of the youth, Dil Mohammed, is still missing,” said a police officer.

The prime accused has been identified as Hilal, who is yet to be arrested. According to the victims, he resides in Kadugodi and would regularly harass Rohingya families living in Dasarahalli.

“There are around 40 families living in the Dasarahalli colony. They work as ragpickers for a civic contractor. Hilal and his associates would often extort money from them and harass the women,” said the police, adding that the accused were also ragpickers operating in and around Whitefield.

On October 31, Hilal and the others went to the slum and started collecting money from the families. “They attacked those who objected to the extortion or were unable to pay. They took mobile phones and valuables, and assaulted a pregnant woman and children before bundling the six youth in a van,” said a police officer.

Hilal later called the families of the abducted youth demanding ₹40,000 for their safe release. The five youth, who were released after their families paid up, said that they had been kept in Kadugodi.

Based on a complaint filed by a relative, Syedullah, the Amruthahalli police on Thursday filed an FIR against the kidnappers. The prime accused, Hilal, along with his associates, have been charged for wrongful confinement, extortion, assault or force to outrage the modesty of women, and unlawful assembly.

On Saturday, the police went to Kadugodi where the victims had been held captive for two days .The police are trying to track down the accused who are absconding.