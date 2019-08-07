Six quarry pits identified to dump waste: Bengaluru Urban DC

The district administration has identified six quarry pits on the outskirts of the city. Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), K. Srinivas said that the Urban Development Department had directed the district administration to identify quarry pits and send a list to the civic body.

The district administration, along with officials of the Mines and Geology Department, had identified three quarries each in Bengaluru South taluk and Bengaluru East taluk. “The BBMP has to inspect each site to check the feasibility of dumping waste there,” he said.

According to senior officials, the quarries are in Maragondanahalli, Gollahalli and Mylasandra in Bengaluru South taluk, and in Mittaganahalli, Marenahalli and Kada Agrahara in Bengaluru East taluk.

Mr. Srinivas has also directed the tahsildars to identify quarries in Anekal and Attibele.

Meanwhile, BBMP officials told The Hindu that the civic body proposes to dump construction debris at Marenahalli. “Dumping of C&D waste does not cause any environmental issues. The land gets levelled and can be used later for some purpose,” an official said.

BBMP eyeing Mittaganahalli

The BBMP has sought permission from the government to dump waste at a small quarry pit in Mittaganahalli under emergency section 4(a) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999.

BBMP officials told The Hindu that once the government approves, mixed waste will be dumped in that small pit. “The small pit may hold good for around four months, not more. We are also looking at dumping in BBMP's own land in Bagalur,” officials said.

However, with the National Green Tribunal directive to the BBMP to stop depending on quarry pits for disposal of mixed waste, it remains to be seen if the civic body will be able to achieve its ambitious target of achieving 100% segregation by the end of year.