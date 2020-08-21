Bengaluru

Six police personnel suspended

Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector attached to Jalahalli Traffic Police Station, have been suspended for dereliction of duty and violation of COVID-19 safety measures.

On August 11, Soumya Lata, DCP (Traffic West), spotted the six police personnel gathered at a park, without masks and violating social distancing norms. “They were posted at six points, but had left their posts and gathered in a park. They were violating COVID-19 safety measures,” she said.

Those suspended have been identified as ASI Manjunathayya, head constable Nagaraj, and constables Padmanath, Madhusudhan, Vishwanath and Sujana.

