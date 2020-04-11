Six police personnel booked for ‘custodial death’

A circle police inspector attached to Hoskote station and a sub-inspector of police from Thirumalashettyhalli station, along with four other police personnel, have been suspended after a 55-year-old man booked in a theft case died under mysterious circumstances while in their custody.

The deceased, Munikullappa, was arrested by the Thirumalashettyhalli police for allegedly stealing alcohol from a wine shop on April 7. On Friday, a police team escorted him for the spot inspection, where he allegedly fell to his death in a 20-ft-deep dry well.

While the police claim that Munikullappa, in his bid to escape, slipped and fell into the well, his family members have accused the police of beating him to death and dumping the body in the well.

Based on the complaint filed by the family, a case of murder has been booked against circle police inspector Raghu, sub-inspector of police Rakesh and four other police personnel. “The accused officials have been kept under suspension and the Deputy Superintendent of Police has been instructed to conduct a probe,” said Inspector-General of Police (Central range) Sharath Chandra. A report would be submitted to the DG & IGP recommending a CID probe, he said.