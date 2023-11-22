Six persons injured in LPG cylinder explosion

November 22, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Six persons, including five of a family, were severely injured in an explosion following leakage in an LPG cylinder in a house in Weaver’s Colony in Konanakunte on Wednesday (Nov 22) morning.

The injured hailed from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in a rented house for a few months. The incident occurred when Jamal, 32, woke up early in the morning and switched on the light. Due to the impact, a part of the asbestos sheet of the ceiling was blown away, the door and the window of the house shattered, and a car parked outside was damaged.

A woman identified as Ishwaramma also sustained injuries. Jamal, Naziya, 22, Irfan, 21, Gulab, 18, and Shahzad, 9, were sleeping and sustained burns. Neighbours woke up to the sound of the explosion and rushed to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire tenders, along with the police, reached the spot and put out the fire. Goods and furniture in the house were also damaged. The injured are being treated at a private hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT