Six persons injured in LPG cylinder explosion

November 22, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Six persons, including five of a family, were severely injured in an explosion following leakage in an LPG cylinder in a house in Weaver’s Colony in Konanakunte on Wednesday (Nov 22) morning.

The injured hailed from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in a rented house for a few months. The incident occurred when Jamal, 32, woke up early in the morning and switched on the light. Due to the impact, a part of the asbestos sheet of the ceiling was blown away, the door and the window of the house shattered, and a car parked outside was damaged.

A woman identified as Ishwaramma also sustained injuries. Jamal, Naziya, 22, Irfan, 21, Gulab, 18, and Shahzad, 9, were sleeping and sustained burns. Neighbours woke up to the sound of the explosion and rushed to help.

Fire tenders, along with the police, reached the spot and put out the fire. Goods and furniture in the house were also damaged. The injured are being treated at a private hospital.