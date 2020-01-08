Six persons awarded Infosys Prize for 2019

Economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen stressed upon the “constructive role of friendship” and the damages of divisiveness after he gave away the Infosys Prize for 2019 to the winners on Tuesday.

Prof. Sen, who was the chief guest, said there are deep links between friendship and knowledge. “Our intellectual horizons expand when we learn from each other. We can give to the world much more than what we get from it. For example, the mathematical revolution in India from the fifth century onwards, led particularly by Aryabhata, was influenced by intellectual developments in Greece, Babylon and Rome, but Aryabhatian mathematics, in turn, took gigantic leaps in India, and then spread abroad, with transformational impact on China, on the Arab world and eventually on Europe.”

The awards, instituted by the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF), were given to six persons for their contributions in the fields of Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. The winners were felicitated with a gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of $100,000.

Among the winners was Anand Pandian, Department of Anthropology, Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Johns Hopkins University, who was honoured for his “imaginative work on ethics, selfhood and the creative process.” Professor Pandian said, “Research depends upon some inkling of the destination ahead. Good science requires faith in the moment and the journey. But these are dark and difficult times for such conviction. We sometimes find that the institutions we rely upon may sacrifice creative vision for narrow-minded calculation. All around the world, we see violence and suffering when we can ensue when hard lines are drawn between those who belong and those who don’t; those who have a place, and others cast out to survive as they will. We share this world with countless beings. We must try and find a way to live with these differences.”

Infosys Science Foundation trustee S.D. Shibulal, Board of Trustees president N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, T.V. Mohandas Pai, S. Gopalakrishnan, K. Dinesh and Srinath Batni, were present.