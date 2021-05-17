Six new triage centres set up in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up six new physical triage centres in the city, taking the total number of such centres to 32 across the eight zones in the city.

According to a press release, the six new centres have been opened at Byrasandra Yoga Centre (10 beds) in Jayanagar 3rd Block, Shuttle Court (51 beds), opposite Sagar Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Octavla Hotel (39 beds) on Marathalli Road, Kaikondrahalli, Key House Hotel (50 beds) in H.S.R. Layout, Zinc Hotel (50 beds) on Chennasandra Main Road, Whitefield, and OYO Town House (50 beds) in OMBR Layout.

These centres will provide immediate care for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from a team of doctors who will be available round-the-clock, the centres have oxygenated beds and are equipped with all primary health care facilities.

Patients with no/ mild symptoms are also treated and stabilisation care is provided to patients, the release said and added that those who have tested positive can come directly to triage centres. The doctors will assess the patients with symptoms and recommend home isolation/ COVID-19 Care Centre or hospitalisation based on their condition.

Meanwhile, the 26 triage centres at the COVID-19 Care Centres and maternity hospitals have a total of 2,486 beds, including 491 oxygen beds. Until Saturday, these centres had triaged 283 patients, of whom 260 were triaged in these centres (till 6 a.m. on Sunday).

As many as 991, including those admitted through Central Hospital Bed Management System, are recovering in the various facilities, leaving 1,495 beds vacant. A total of 65 marshals have been deployed to these triage centres, the release added.