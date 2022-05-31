Six more authors withdraw permisson to use writings in textbooks

May 31, 2022 22:35 IST

This takes the total number of writers to revoke permission to nine

A total of six authors revoked permission to use their writings in the newly revised textbooks on Tuesday, taking the total number of writers to revoke permission to nine.

Writer Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy wrote a letter to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh in which he has raised concerns about the saffronisation of textbooks and misleading information about Basavanna and the defamatory statements by textbook review committee chairperson Rohith Chakrathirtha on Kuvempu.

Veerappa M. Kambali, poet Roopa Hasan, Chandrashekhara Talya, Saraju Katkar, and Madhu have also withdrawn permission to use their texts.

Ms. Hasan, in her letter to the Minister, said the newly revised textbooks were against the principles of the National Curriculum Framework-2005 and the Constitution, and hence she had withdrawn permission to use her poem in a Class IX textbook.

Earlier, senior writers Devanur Mahadeva, G. Ramakrishna, and S.G. Siddaramaiah had revoked permission to use their writings to protest against the way the textbooks had been revised.

However, Mr. Nagesh has recently said it was too late for withdrawing permission to use any texts as the new textbooks were already being printed.