Six months on, some cab drivers yet to receive overdue payments for taxi services rendered during Karnataka Assembly elections

November 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite the Karnataka elections having concluded six months ago, several taxi drivers’ and owners’ associations alleged that they still haven’t received their overdue payments for the taxi services rendered during the Assembly elections.

Cab drivers, especially those in the coastal Karnataka region, are urging the timely release of payments for all vehicles employed during the Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Hindu, Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said, “Many taxi drivers had undertaken election duties for the election commission, police, and district authorities across Karnataka. However, despite six months having passed since the elections were over, these drivers are yet to receive their payments. The outstanding amount runs into lakhs of rupees, cab drivers and owners in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are still awaiting their due payments.”

The association of cab drivers and owners has been urging the authorities in the district concerned to settle the outstanding amount, as the drivers rely on this money to repay their vehicle loans. Anand K., president of the Dakshina Kannada district taxi and maxi cab association, said, “During the elections, RTO officials had enlisted cab drivers in our district for election duties. Our drivers had personally covered expenses for fuel, food, and water while on election duty. Now, we are running pillar to post to get our hard earned money.”

Memorandum submitted

Recently, the association submitted a memorandum to the Dakshina Kannada district authority regarding this matter. According to Mr. Anand, drivers in Dakshina Kannada district alone have to get an estimated amount of ₹3 to 4 lakh for election duties. He emphasised that this delay is not an isolated incident, citing a previous instance where payment was received almost a year after the election.

Mr. Anand also pointed out that the government should rectify the unscientific fixing of rates for different classes of vehicles. “The current charges are inadequate to cover fuel and other expenses, resulting in financial losses for the drivers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Speaking to The Hindu, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Vehicles were hired at the local level by District Election Officer (DEOs). We have released all money to DEOs. If there are specific complaints, we will look into them and solve them.”

