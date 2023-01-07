Six months after murdering husband, woman and paramour arrested in Bengaluru

January 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Six months after allegedly killing her husband and disposing off the body successfully, Nandini Layout police arrested a 31-year-old garment factory employee who allegedly smothered her husband to death with the help of her paramour and made it look like a natural death caused due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

However, the crime was exposed after six months when their minor daughter, who was a witness to the crime and was threatened not to tell anyone, narrated her ordeal with her father’s family members recently.

According to the police, the accused Anitha, married to Anjaneya, 35, a tiles worker and the couple had a 14-year-old daughter.

Anitha had an affair with Ramesh,26, a canteen employee and resident of Uttarahalli for the last four years. Anjaneya, a chronic alcoholic came to know about the affair and started fighting with her. Anitha and Ramesh allegedly decided to eliminate Anjaneya and start a new life together. As per the plan on June 18, 2022, Anuitha smothered Anjaneya to death with a pillow while he was drunk and sleeping at home. However, the minor daughter who woke up in the middle of the night witnessed the crime. Anitha threatened her with dire consequences if she spilled the beans. She later informed everyone in the family that Anjaneya died due to excessive drinking and conducted the last rites.

Meanwhile, Anitha and Ramesh eloped and the couple started living in Ashoka Nagar with new identity. The family members who were aghast at the turn of events questioned the girl to know her whereabouts when she revealed the horrifying details to her father’s family. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused to Ashok Nagar and arrested them for murder. The police are now seeking court permission to exhume the body of Anjaneya for autopsy.