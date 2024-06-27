Six minor girls escape from remand home in Bengaluru

In a dramatic incident early Thursday morning (June 27), six minor girls ran away from a remand home situated near NIMHANS Hospital in the city. The remand home is under the jurisdiction of the Siddapura police station.

The girls, aged between 16 and 17, were lodged in the remand home for different cases. According to police officials, they allegedly teamed up to plan their escape.

Police officials said the girls executed their escape plan early, taking advantage of the quiet morning. When security guards attempted to intervene, the girls reportedly bit them and managed to flee the premises.

A case has been filed at the Siddapura police station, and an investigation is underway to locate the girls. The police are conducting searches and checking all possible locations where the girls might have fled, officials said.

