GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six minor girls escape from remand home in Bengaluru

The girls, aged between 16 and 17, were lodged in the remand home for different cases 

Published - June 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a dramatic incident early Thursday morning (June 27), six minor girls ran away from a remand home situated near NIMHANS Hospital in the city. The remand home is under the jurisdiction of the Siddapura police station.

The girls, aged between 16 and 17, were lodged in the remand home for different cases. According to police officials, they allegedly teamed up to plan their escape.

Police officials said the girls executed their escape plan early, taking advantage of the quiet morning. When security guards attempted to intervene, the girls reportedly bit them and managed to flee the premises.

A case has been filed at the Siddapura police station, and an investigation is underway to locate the girls. The police are conducting searches and checking all possible locations where the girls might have fled, officials said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.