Six IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

Police suspected that the IAF trainee cadet’s death happened four or five days ago

PTI Bengaluru
September 25, 2022 15:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Indian Air Force officers have been charged with murder after a trainee cadet, against whom a court of inquiry was initiated, was found hanging, a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Ankit Jha (27) was found hanging in one of the rooms of Air Force Technical College (AFTC).

Police suspected that the death happened four or five days ago.

Based on his brother Aman Jha’s complaint, the police registered a case against six police officers at Gangammana Gudi police station on September 24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Aman Jha has also alleged in his complaint that attempts were made to tamper with the evidence as people from the AFTC were present around 4.30 a.m. on September 24 at the police station with a piece of evidence he was also looking for.

He even wondered how the people from AFTC knew beforehand about his presence in the police station in the early hours and reached there.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Our investigations are on. [Ankit] Jha was a trainee cadet and he was found hanging in one of the rooms of AFTC,” a senior police officer told PTI.

“The officers against whom the complaint was lodged have not been arrested but the Indian Air Force has assured us all assistance,” the officer said.

He added that they are waiting for the postmortem report to carry forward the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app