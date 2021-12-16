Six held for drug peddling

Bengaluru

16 December 2021 01:44 IST

With New Year’s eve around the corner, the police have stepped up their vigil on drug dealers and peddlers. The South Division police on Wednesday arrested six people, including three foreigners for allegedly peddling drugs in separate cases. In one instance, the Konanakunte police caught three persons from Manipur and recovered 111.16 g of cocaine and ₹600 from them.

In another case, the Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested an African national, and recovered 20 g of MDMA worth ₹1.3 lakh. The accused Dallo Barthelemy, 36, was caught at Teachers Colony. In the third case, the Banashankari police arrested Prince Ani Chidozie Samuel, 33, from Nigeria and Fofana Ahamad, 28, from the Ivory Coast, near KIMS College hostel. They recovered 32 g of MDMA and ₹7,000 cash from them. “Samuel had come to India on a medical visa, but overstayed. He joined Ahamad to deal in drugs,” the police said.

