Six held, 39 bikes worth ₹30 lakh recovered

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 21:43 IST

Close on the heels of stepping up patrolling to monitor a growing number of vehicle theft cases, the south-east division police managed to crack two cases and arrested six persons, recovering 38 two-wheelers worth ₹30 lakh from them.

City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy had directed the jurisdictional police to step up patrolling and also put up check points at the entry and exit routes across the city to monitor growing offences of bike theft and housebreaks in his recent review meeting.

Based on a bike theft case reported in Koramangala, inspector D.N. Nataraj and his team analysed over 50 CCTV footages before zeroing in on one of the accused and arrested him. The accused had roped in three of his associates from Tamil Nadu to move around residential areas to steal two-wheelers parked outside houses.

The accused would break the handles and manipulate the wiring to ride across the border overnight to reach Tamil Nadu. The accused would then sell the stolen bikes to people in remote villagers without documents at throwaway prices and share the booty, C.K. Baba, DCP, south east, who supervised the investigations, said.

Based on their confession, the police recovered 29 stolen bikes worth ₹15 lakh from the accused and have taken them into custody.

In a similar incident, the Bandepalya police busted another bike theft case and arrested two persons and recovered nine bikes worth ₹15 lakh.

Constable Firoz Ghazni and his associate Sandeep Kamble were on patrolling duty on Mangammanapalya Main Road conducting random vehicle check when the duo was caught.

A detailed questioning led them to confess that they are from Hosur and used to come by bus, move around the area to identify and steal parked bikes and ride them back to Tamil Nadu and sell them without documents.

