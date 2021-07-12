Bengaluru

Six head of cattle rescued

A group of activists with the help of police rescued six head of cattle from D.J. Halli on Sunday. Based on the complaint filed by one of the volunteers, the D.J. Halli police registered a case against unknown persons and are investigating.

A member of the organisation, Gau Gyan Foundation, carried out a survey on cattle in front of houses in the area and later filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. The police along with the volunteers on Sunday visited the localities and rescued the six head of cattle which were taken to a shelter.


