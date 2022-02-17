Six guards held for looting jewellery store

February 17, 2022 22:03 IST

The Pulakeshinagar police busted a gang of six security guards who allegedly robbed a jewellery shop of gold and silver items worth ₹14 lakh on January 27. “One of the prime accused, identified as Birendar Sunar, worked as a security guard at a jewellery shop on Coles Road. He roped in five associates who also worked as guards at different shops,” said a police officer.

The accused drilled a hole into the wall of the jewellery shop and stole around 13.6 kg of silver and 70 grams of gold items. The six guards have been arrested. According to the police, other people involved in the crime are on the run. “We are tracking them down,” said the police.

