Six contractors robbed of ₹2.8 lakh

As many as six civil contractors from across Karnataka who came to the city to participate in a state-level contractor’s meet at Sheesh Mahal on Palace Grounds on Tuesday cumulatively lost ₹2.8 lakh to pickpockets and thieves at the venue.
They arrived at Sheesh Mahal around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, around the same time Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived. The CM’s arrival created a commotion during which the thefts took place. The High Grounds Police, who registered a case of theft, said Shyam Sundar Bhat of Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, Sathish Kumar of Mangaluru, Venkatesh of Haveri, Veeresh of Koppal, Prakash Gowda of Haveri and Utthappa C.P. of Kodagu, filed a complaint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor