Six contractors robbed of ₹2.8 lakh

As many as six civil contractors from across Karnataka who came to the city to participate in a state-level contractor’s meet at Sheesh Mahal on Palace Grounds on Tuesday cumulatively lost ₹2.8 lakh to pickpockets and thieves at the venue.

They arrived at Sheesh Mahal around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, around the same time Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived. The CM’s arrival created a commotion during which the thefts took place. The High Grounds Police, who registered a case of theft, said Shyam Sundar Bhat of Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, Sathish Kumar of Mangaluru, Venkatesh of Haveri, Veeresh of Koppal, Prakash Gowda of Haveri and Utthappa C.P. of Kodagu, filed a complaint.