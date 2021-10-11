Six children missing in two separate cases

Three class X boys suspected to have run away in Bagalagunte; while three 12-year-olds and one woman who lived in the same building are missing

In two separate incidents, six minor children and a 21-year-old woman went missing in Bagalagunte and Soladevanahalli police station limits. The police are making all efforts to trace the missing children.

In the first case reported in Bagalagunte, three Class X boys who studied in the same school, have been missing since early Saturday morning.

Morning walk

The police said the three 15-year-olds were friends. “They reportedly went for a morning walk every day but did not return home this Saturday morning. One boy, in a note left to his parents, said that he wants to pursue Kabaddi as a career and would return home after earning fame and money. Another boy left a similar message saying he was not interested in studies, but wanted to make his mark in sports. He asked his parents not to search for him,” said the police.

Second incident

In the other incident, two boys and a girl — all 12 years of age — who lived in different flats but in the same building at AGB Layout in Soladevanahalli, have been missing since Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old woman, a third-year BCA student, who also lived in the same apartment is missing. They left their respective flats early in the morning without informing their parents.

The parents, who searched for them till afternoon, lodged a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police. “The parents have found slips on which common items like slippers, brush, toothpaste, water bottle, cash, etc., were listed. The missing persons have also packed sports items and have taken them,” the police said.

The police have shared details of the missing persons with all police stations in the city and have intensified the search to trace them.