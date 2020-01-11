Six cars crushed between two BMTC buses

Six cars suffered severe damage as they were crushed between two BMTC buses in Jayanagar on Friday afternoon. Everyone involved in the accident miraculously escaped unhurt.

This comes just days after a BMTC bus ran amok killing two persons and damaging eight vehicles at the busy Kottigepalya Junction on Monday.

According to the police, a BMTC bus was at a traffic signal and six cars behind the bus at East End Circle, Jayanagar 9th Block. Another speeding BMTC bus, an airport bus operating between KIA and BTM Layout, rammed into a car, which resulted in all six cars getting crushed between the two buses. The people in the cars escaped with very minor injuries.

“The cars were so mangled that we feared someone might have been killed. But miraculously no one suffered any serious injuries in the accident,” said a senior traffic cop, who visited the spot.

Mico Layout Traffic Police arrested Dharmendra, the driver of the bus causing the accident, and later released him on bail. “The reason for the accident will be known after the inspection report from the technical team,” said BMTC in a statement.

“The driver is at a loss as to what caused the accident,” a senior cop said.