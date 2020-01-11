Bengaluru

Six cars crushed between two BMTC buses

more-in

Six cars suffered severe damage as they were crushed between two BMTC buses in Jayanagar on Friday afternoon. Everyone involved in the accident miraculously escaped unhurt.

This comes just days after a BMTC bus ran amok killing two persons and damaging eight vehicles at the busy Kottigepalya Junction on Monday.

According to the police, a BMTC bus was at a traffic signal and six cars behind the bus at East End Circle, Jayanagar 9th Block. Another speeding BMTC bus, an airport bus operating between KIA and BTM Layout, rammed into a car, which resulted in all six cars getting crushed between the two buses. The people in the cars escaped with very minor injuries.

“The cars were so mangled that we feared someone might have been killed. But miraculously no one suffered any serious injuries in the accident,” said a senior traffic cop, who visited the spot.

Mico Layout Traffic Police arrested Dharmendra, the driver of the bus causing the accident, and later released him on bail. “The reason for the accident will be known after the inspection report from the technical team,” said BMTC in a statement.

“The driver is at a loss as to what caused the accident,” a senior cop said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 11:17:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/six-cars-crushed-between-two-bmtc-buses/article30541413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY