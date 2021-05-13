Six booked for negligence after COVID-19 patient dies

They discharged her a day after she was admitted, she succumbed at home two days later

The J.B. Nagar police have registered an FIR against six employees, including the duty doctor and patient coordinator of Manipal Hospital, for negligence, which led to the death of a COVID-19 patient.

In his complaint to the police, nodal officer and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Executive Engineer Ravindra Kumar stated that a patient was referred to the hospital by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on April 29. “She was brought in an ambulance and admitted to the emergency ward. After providing treatment, the hospital discharged the patient the next day,” Mr. Kumar stated.

With no other option, the family took her home. However, she succumbed two days later. “Though she was allotted a bed by the BBMP, the staff concerned discharged her without giving proper treatment. A detailed investigation is needed,” he added.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR on Tuesday against the patient coordinator, doctors, the nurse in charge and other personnel.