Six booked for floating fake companies in Bengaluru

Published - November 11, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Organized Crime Wing uncovered a racket and booked a woman auditor among five people for allegedly floating fake companies and getting health cards for people showing them as employees of the non existing firms to avail free medical facilities offered by the government.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials initiated a probe and found the security guard of the ESI ( employees state insurance) hospital situated in Rajajinagar, along with four of his associates, running the racket for the last two years.

The probe revealed that the accused floated four companies on paper and enrolled hundreds of people as its employees to get them e-pehchan cards offered by the government for free medical treatment. The accused also charged the beneficiaries money to get them free medical facilities.

The police have also raided the auditors’ office situated in Yeshwanthpur and recovered several incriminating documents and insurance papers which the accused have created and forged to avail the benefits.

An FIR under cheating and forgery has been registered against the accused for further investigation.

