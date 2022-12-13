Six BMTC staff suspended for allegedly receiving bribe in Bengaluru

December 13, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended six officials and employees on the charges of corruption and receiving bribes from drivers and conductors.

Sources in the BMTC said that the suspended officials were allegedly receiving money from the drivers and the conductors for assigning routes, buses, granting leaves, and other reasons.

The action has been initiated following investigation by the security and vigilance cell of the corporation.

An official of the BMTC said that in the last one year, 20 incidents of officials and other employees accepting money through online mode were reported.

In the past, there have also been instances of drivers and conductors committing suicide after accusing their higher-ups of harassment at the depots. Unions of the employees and other organisations have been demanding the management end corrupt practices.

In August, several organisations staged a protest after a driver named Holabasappa Chinchanakandi allegedly committed sucicide accusing the depot manager of harassment.