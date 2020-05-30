Six arrested on murder charge

Bengaluru

30 May 2020 01:49 IST

Sleuths from the Organised Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch received a tip-off from an informant early on Friday of a gang wielding lethal weapons on the prowl. This helped the team stop a car with six men near Talaghattapura. The men were carrying lethal weapons.

All the six accused who were arrested are in their late 20s. Under sustained interrogation, they allegedly revealed that they had murdered another history-sheeter Saabu, also from Talaghattapura, a few hours before being picked up by the police. Saabu, a rowdy and a businessman, had allegedly antagonised the gang over a land dispute. The accused have been handed over to the Talaghattapura police.

