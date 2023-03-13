ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested for robbing BWSSB contractor, employees

March 13, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Baiyappanahalli police arrested a gang of six that robbed a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) contractor and his employees while they were at work at the railway gate, Kattalipalya, on February 24.

According to the police, the gang was led by Rajadurai Alexander, 30, a rowdy-sheeter having over 17 criminal cases pending against him. The accused was arrested in 2021 under the Goonda Act and after spending one year in prison, he managed to come out and roped in his associates to rob labourers at construction sites.

The accused confronted the contractor Sundar Raman who was supervising the BWSSB work at night, assaulted him and his staff and snatched ₹9,000. The accused even forced Sundar Raman to share the PhonePe pin number to transfer ₹40,000 from his account online. The accused later took two cans of diesel and petrol and escaped in three bikes, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused through the mobile number and arrested Rajadurai along with his associates Arun Kumar, 29, Dinesh Antony, 21, Yaseen Ameen, 20, Joseph Johnson, 27, and Karthik Kutty, 22. The police seized the cash, three bikes and fuel cans from the accused.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, east division, said that the police will write to the court about his criminal activities after coming out on bail, seeking necessary action. The police are also probing to ascertain the criminal activities of the gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US