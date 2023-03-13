Six arrested for robbing BWSSB contractor, employees

March 13, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Baiyappanahalli police arrested a gang of six that robbed a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) contractor and his employees while they were at work at the railway gate, Kattalipalya, on February 24.

According to the police, the gang was led by Rajadurai Alexander, 30, a rowdy-sheeter having over 17 criminal cases pending against him. The accused was arrested in 2021 under the Goonda Act and after spending one year in prison, he managed to come out and roped in his associates to rob labourers at construction sites.

The accused confronted the contractor Sundar Raman who was supervising the BWSSB work at night, assaulted him and his staff and snatched ₹9,000. The accused even forced Sundar Raman to share the PhonePe pin number to transfer ₹40,000 from his account online. The accused later took two cans of diesel and petrol and escaped in three bikes, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused through the mobile number and arrested Rajadurai along with his associates Arun Kumar, 29, Dinesh Antony, 21, Yaseen Ameen, 20, Joseph Johnson, 27, and Karthik Kutty, 22. The police seized the cash, three bikes and fuel cans from the accused.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, east division, said that the police will write to the court about his criminal activities after coming out on bail, seeking necessary action. The police are also probing to ascertain the criminal activities of the gang.