Six armed men rob three persons within few minutes in Banaswadi

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 01:08 IST

The Banaswadi police have stepped up patrolling, especially at night, to track down a gang of six armed bikers who robbed three men at knife-point in the wee hours of Friday.

The police are analysing CCTv camera footage and have activated the local intelligence network to identify the gang.

The gang targetted Jayasheelan, 50, a private firm employee while he was going to a prayer hall on Oil Mill Road around 4 a.m. The gang intercepted and assaulted him and robbed a mobile phone and ₹6,000. While he was walking, he met another man, identified as Deepak H.P., 45, who was also robbed by the same gang a few yards away.

Meanwhile, the gang also confronted Shankruthi Gopi, 30, who was unloading eggs from a truck on Kammanahalli main road. The accused assaulted him and stole cash and his mobile phone.

The police suspect that after the series of robberies, the accused went underground for sometime.