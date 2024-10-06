SIT’s 15th graduation ceremony held in Bengaluru

The 15th graduation ceremony of the Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) was held on Saturday where 75 gold medals and eight cash awards were presented, while a total of 1,211 students were conferred degrees. Spandana V. Singh emerged topper of the institute and received the Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji gold medal.

K. Sivan, former Secretary, Department of Space and former ISRO Chairman, was the chief guest.

In his address, Dr. Sivan said that today’s youth have ample opportunities and exposure and hence, they need to make the right use of available resources. “There is a need for an integrated approach among various streams of engineering for holistic innovative product development. The technologies developed need to be indigenous, meaningful, accessible and cost-effective for a country such as India. Graduates need to be sensitive towards the problems of society and apply their skills and knowledge to find appropriate solutions which are affordable to the ordinary people,” he said.

Sri Siddaganga Swami, president, Sree Siddaganga Education Society (SSES) and chairman, Governing Council, SIT Mutt, in his benediction said, “Human values and ethics are what make us better citizens than just degrees.” He called upon SIT graduates to demonstrate their skills not only effectively but also with humility and discipline.

T.K. Nanjundappa, secretary, and Shivakumaraiah, joint secretary, of the SSES, S.V. Dinesh, principal, SIT, governing council members, academic council members, and heads of departments were present on the occasion.