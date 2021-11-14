SIT seizes fake stamp papers, 5 detained

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the prevalence of fake stamp papers raided four premises in the city on Saturday and recovered a huge cache of fake stamp papers. Five people were detained.

S. D. Sharanappa, DCP (East), who heads the SIT that was formed after similar fake stamp paper rings were busted in Ulsoor Gate and HAL Police Station limits, said they received a tip-off about a ring supplying old dated fake stamp papers to forge sale deeds. The team conducted surveillance for over one month and raided four premises in Byatarayanapura and Vivek Nagar on Saturday.

“The papers we have recovered are forged stamp papers from an earlier era before the introduction of e-stamps. These are reportedly used to create fake old dated sale deeds in the real estate sector of the city. The gang, we suspect, was also indulging in creating fake e-stamps through franking. It is under investigation,” Mr. Sharanappa said.