SIT probe ordered to deliver justice to Kempanna, says D.K. Shivakumar

August 10, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivkumar said on Thursday that the probe into projects executed in the past three years by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), was ordered based on the allegations of D. Kempanna, president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.

Mr. Shivakumar, talking to presspersons at his residence, said, “As Mr. Kempanna had filed a complaint about corruption, the probe was ordered to provide justice to him.” The government has asked four special investigation teams to submit the reports in 30 days.

The contractors working under the BBMP have stopped ongoing work and maintenance, demanding payment of bills pending for 26 months. The contractors say they are reeling under debt due to non-payment of bills. The contractors allege that for the 40% commission demanded during the BJP regime, they were being targeted by the Congress government that came to power banking on their allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kempanna in an interview The Hindu said at present, corruption is not the grouse of the contractors but clearing of pending bills is. This impasse between contractors and the government has now cost development in the city.

According to sources in the BBMP, the officials are directed to provide each file pertaining to projects to SITs. The officials are busy arranging the files, while the Urban Development Department (UDD) is yet to assign an office for these teams. The sources also alleged that it is hard for any team to complete the probe and submit the reports in 30 days, and the government may exploit the SITs to target select contractors who favour the BJP.

K.T. Manjunath, president of BBMP contractors association, said he met leaders of the Opposition BJP along with others. “We met MLA R. Ashok and six others, and they promised to put pressure on the government to release the funds. We are not associated with any party, and we are only seeking support from everyone for our fight.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.