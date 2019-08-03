SIT gets custody of IMA founder for 14 days

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was on Saturday granted custody of Mohammed Mansoor Khan, founder of the investment firm I Monetary Advisory (IMA), for 14 days by a special court. Khan is accused of cheating thousands of investors of crores of rupees.

The SIT, which is probing the case, has questioned all the accused and was waiting to question Khan who is the prime accused.

Khan, who was until now in judicial custody, had been admitted to Jayadeva hospital after complaining of cardiac-related ailments. He had requested an angiogram. “However, since doctors found no requirement for the procedure, they started the discharge process,” said an SIT official.

The SIT approached the court seeking custody.

He will be again produced in court on August 16.

On Saturday, the SIT again questioned Ajay Hilori, senior IPS officer who is currently serving in the City Armed Reserve (CAR). He was questioned for about three hours and his statements were recorded.

In 2017, Hilori was Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) when the State-level Co-ordination Committee (SLCC) on economic offences flagged IMA. He led an inquiry into the firm, and allegedly gave it a clean chit.